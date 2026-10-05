Copper Lake Resources announced the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, issuing 15,625,031 units at $0.15 each for gross proceeds of $2,343,755. Net proceeds will fund exploration at the Marshall Lake copper-zinc-silver-gold project in Ontario, Canada, and general working capital.

The second and final tranche is expected to close by October 14. Completion of the private placement remains subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including TSX Venture Exchange approval.