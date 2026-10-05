【Flash | Elmet Wins $36 Million DLA Contract for Molybdenum and Tungsten Materials】

Elmet Technologies has been awarded an approximately $36 million contract by the US Defense Logistics Agency to supply the National Defense Stockpile with titanium-zirconium-molybdenum alloy billets, bars and ingots, as well as specialised molybdenum and tungsten wire. The materials are intended for jet-engine components and other high-temperature aerospace applications. Elmet did not disclose delivery volumes, contract duration or the value split between molybdenum and tungsten products. SMM analysis: The award confirms US defence-sector procurement demand for high-performance molybdenum materials, but cannot yet be translated into additional molybdenum consumption due to the absence of physical volumes.