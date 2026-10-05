[ EUROFER Reports EU Steel Exports Fell 20% in First Half of 2026 ]

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) reported on October 1, 2026, that EU steel exports to third countries plummeted by 20% year-on-year in the first half of 2026. Shipments of finished steel products dropped 18%, driven by a 19% decline in flat products and a 15% fall in long products, while total EU crude steel production remains suppressed near its historic low of 125.8 million tonnes. The association warned that high regional energy costs continue to severely degrade Europe's global export competitiveness against lower-cost Asian mills. [SMM Iron Ore]