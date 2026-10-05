[ Trasteel Receives EU Approval to Acquire 600,000-Tonne Magona Steel Plant ]
The European Competition Authority officially granted regulatory approval for Swiss-Italian trading group Trasteel to acquire the Magona steel plant in Piombino, Italy, with the transfer effective October 1, 2026. The Magona facility operates downstream pickling, cold-rolling, and galvanizing lines with a combined processing capacity of approximately 600,000 tonnes per year. The strategic acquisition secures local manufacturing capacity and transitions over 500 employees, verticalizing Trasteel’s regional distribution network ahead of tightening carbon import regulations. [SMM Iron Ore]