Glencore announced that its Agua Rica project, known as MARA, has received approval under Argentina’s Incentive Regime for Large Investments, or RIGI. The large-scale copper-gold-silver-molybdenum deposit contains approximately 1.2 billion tonnes of measured and indicated mineral resources grading an average 0.03% molybdenum. Based on the disclosed tonnage and grade, the resource contains roughly 360,000 tonnes of in-situ molybdenum; however, this does not represent reserves, recoverable metal or future molybdenum production. Glencore also brought forward expected first production from the Alumbrera restart to H2 2027 from H1 2028. Alumbrera’s processing, logistics and workforce infrastructure is expected to support the future development of MARA. SMM analysis: RIGI approval improves the project’s fiscal and regulatory certainty, but no final investment decision, molybdenum recovery plan or molybdenum output guidance has been announced, leaving no direct near-term impact on molybdenum supply.