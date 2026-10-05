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[ WTO Establishes CBAM Dispute Panel at Russia's Request ]

Published: Oct 05, 2026 10:47 (GMT+8)
The World Trade Organization officially established a dispute settlement panel on October 3, 2026, targeting the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), following a formal request initiated by the Russian Federation. The panel will investigate whether the strict carbon taxation and reporting mandates imposed on imported ferrous products violate international trade rules. The procedural move heightens geopolitical tensions surrounding the EU’s ability to legally shield its decarbonizing domestic steel mills from cheaper, carbon-intensive imports. [SMM Iron Ore]

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