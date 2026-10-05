Hindustan Zinc reported record saleable metal production of 264 kt for Q2 FY27 ended September 30, 2026, up 7% year on year and 1% quarter on quarter. Refined zinc output rose 5% year on year to 212 kt, refined lead production increased 14% to 51 kt, and mined metal output rose 5% to 271 kt.

The company attributed refined-metal growth to additional capacity unlocked through debottlenecking at Chanderiya and Dariba, the 160 ktpa roaster at Debari, and plant availability. First-half saleable metal production reached 524 kt, up 6% year on year, including 426 kt of refined zinc and 99 kt of refined lead, both up 6%.