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Hindustan Zinc posts record 264 kt of saleable metal in Q2 FY27

Published: Oct 05, 2026 10:40 (GMT+8)

Hindustan Zinc reported record saleable metal production of 264 kt for Q2 FY27 ended September 30, 2026, up 7% year on year and 1% quarter on quarter. Refined zinc output rose 5% year on year to 212 kt, refined lead production increased 14% to 51 kt, and mined metal output rose 5% to 271 kt.

The company attributed refined-metal growth to additional capacity unlocked through debottlenecking at Chanderiya and Dariba, the 160 ktpa roaster at Debari, and plant availability. First-half saleable metal production reached 524 kt, up 6% year on year, including 426 kt of refined zinc and 99 kt of refined lead, both up 6%.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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