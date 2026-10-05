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【Flash | Sierra Gorda Starts Fourth Grinding Line, Targeting Higher Molybdenum Output from 2030】

Published: Oct 05, 2026 10:10 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
KGHM Polska Miedź has marked the start of Sierra Gorda’s US$725 million fourth grinding-line expansion in Chile. The project will add crushing, grinding, flotation and associated infrastructure, increasing annual ore-processing capacity from about 48 million tonnes to 60 million tonnes. Completion is scheduled for late 2029, with full production expected in H2 2030. On a 100% mine basis, post-expansion average payable molybdenum production is expected to reach approximately 6,000 tonnes per year. KGHM reported that Sierra Gorda produced more than 8 million lb, or about 3,629 tonnes, of molybdenum in 2025. SMM analysis: the project represents a material medium- to long-term overseas molybdenum supply increment, but it will not add near-term supply.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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