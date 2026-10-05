【Flash | Glencore Targets Q1 2027 Environmental Filing for El Pachón Copper-Molybdenum Project】
Glencore plans to submit the environmental impact report for its El Pachón copper-molybdenum project in Argentina in Q1 2027 and aims to secure approval under the Incentive Regime for Large Investments, or RIGI, before July 2027. Glencore previously reported approximately 6 billion tonnes of mineral resources grading an average 0.43% copper, 2.2 g/t silver and 130 g/t molybdenum, equivalent to around 0.013% Mo. Based on the disclosed tonnage and average grade, the resource contains roughly 780,000 tonnes of in-situ molybdenum, although this does not represent reserves, recoverable metal or future production. During the 2025/26 exploration season, the project completed 53 drill holes totaling 21,246 metres and advanced preliminary road and bridge infrastructure.