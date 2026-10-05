Codelco reported a fatal accident on October 1 in the crushing and material-handling area of its Radomiro Tomic operation. Activities in the affected area were immediately suspended and an investigation was launched. Codelco has identified Radomiro Tomic as one of its molybdenum-producing mines, with sulphide ore processed through the Chuquicamata concentrator. The company has not disclosed the duration or scope of the suspension or any impact on copper and molybdenum output. SMM analysis: a prolonged or wider suspension could disrupt the processing cadence of Mo-bearing sulphide ore, but there is currently insufficient evidence to conclude that molybdenum production has declined.