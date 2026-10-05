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[SMM Nickel Flash News] Unrest at PT Askon in Morowali Raises Concerns

Published: Oct 05, 2026 10:01 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
On October 2, protests over mining-related dust and environmental impacts escalated into unrest at PT Astima Konstruksi (PT Askon) in Matarape Village, Morowali Regency, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Local media reported that protesters burned several vehicles and excavators, while access to the company's hauling road and jetty was blocked, disrupting material transportation. Police subsequently evacuated Chinese nationals from the site. The incident has raised concerns over potential disruptions to nearby nickel mining and logistics activities. However, as of October 5, no confirmed reports have established the extent of production suspensions or reductions at specific nickel mines. Further attention should be paid to the restoration of transportation access, local security conditions, and any subsequent impact on nickel ore supply.

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