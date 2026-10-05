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BHP forms copper exploration alliance with Kobrea in Mendoza

Published: Oct 05, 2026 09:51 (GMT+8)
BHP Metals Exploration and Canada's Kobrea Exploration have formed an exploration alliance across Kobrea's seven Western Malargüe copper projects in Mendoza province, Argentina. BHP will pay a one-time US$3 million advance and fund at least US$5 million over an initial two-year project-generation phase. For each selected project, BHP may earn a 75% interest by sole-funding at least US$40 million of exploration over eight years, with up to four projects advancing to joint ventures (BHP 75%, Kobrea 25%). The land package spans 73,334 hectares over prospective copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry terrain. Kobrea's earlier El Perdido campaign completed six holes totalling 2,358 m confirming porphyry mineralisation, and a US$4 million BHP-funded 2026/2027 program with diamond drilling at El Destino has been approved.

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