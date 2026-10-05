Errington Metals has released a maiden mineral resource estimate for its Sudbury Basin Project in Ontario, totalling 14.2 million tonnes of measured and indicated copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver across the Errington, Vermillion and Balfour deposits. The 5,600-hectare property lies about 25 km northwest of Greater Sudbury and was held by Glencore Canada and predecessors until it went dormant in 2014; Errington acquired it in 2025 and launched exploration. The company is now executing a fully funded drilling program of up to 55,000 m through 2027 to expand the resource base and advance metallurgical studies. All three deposits remain open along strike and at depth, positioning the project as a potential new Canadian supplier of copper, zinc and by-product metals.