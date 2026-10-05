Mitsubishi Materials has released its refined copper production plan for October 2026-March 2027, targeting 23,714 tonnes per month, or about 142,284 tonnes for the six-month period. This represents an 18% year-on-year decline and is also well below the 175,416 tonnes planned for April-September. The company attributed the reduction to scheduled maintenance shutdowns at its Naoshima Smelter & Refinery and Onahama Smelting & Refinery.

The new plan implies roughly 31,400 tonnes less refined copper production than the same period a year earlier. Japanese smelter plans are diverging: Furukawa expects output to fall 3% to about 21,500 tonnes, while DOWA targets 4,321 tonnes, around 12% higher year on year. With concentrate availability remaining tight globally, operating rates and maintenance durations at Japanese smelters will be important to monitor through the new October-March production cycle.