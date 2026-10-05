[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Taiwan (PoC)'s YC INOX shifts to high-value pipes as Turkish cold-rolling line ramps up

YC INOX, a stainless steel pipe maker in Taiwan (PoC), continues to reshape its product mix, with industrial piping, special clean pipes and liquid cooling pipes for AI data centres accounting for nearly 70% of first-half shipments. The company was profitable in the first half, with second-quarter results clearly improving on the first. Overseas, its Turkish subsidiary posted a sharp rise in second-quarter revenue and record shipments in June. Output from the local cold-rolling line is ramping up, with a target of roughly a third more, to cut raw material costs and avoid Turkish import duties on cold-rolled coil. AI liquid cooling is emerging as a new source of demand for stainless pipe, while local cold rolling in Türkiye both sidesteps import duties and brings the company closer to European and Middle Eastern markets. A point to watch is where the Turkish line sources its hot-rolled feed: if it uses black coil from Indonesia or elsewhere, any exports to the EU will still be subject to melt-and-pour origin rules.