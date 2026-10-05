[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Taiwan (PoC)'s Froch targets early 2027 start-up at Morocco pipe plant aimed at Europe
Froch Enterprise, a stainless steel pipe maker in Taiwan (PoC), reported a marked improvement in first-half profitability. The company said higher nickel prices lifted product prices, boosting both pre-tax and after-tax profit in August. Construction of AI and semiconductor facilities is driving demand for cleanroom, pure water and plant infrastructure piping, and industrial piping now makes up 70% of its product mix. Overseas, Froch decided in 2023 to invest in a plant in Morocco to diversify its production base and target European markets. After earlier schedule adjustments, equipment installation is progressing, with marketing planned for the fourth quarter, trial runs by year-end and commercial production in the first quarter of 2027; the plant is expected to contribute to profit once output stabilises. Following YC INOX's cold-rolling expansion in Türkiye, Froch is likewise placing capacity close to Europe, as pipe makers in Taiwan (PoC) increasingly use third-country bases to reach the European market. With EU quotas tightening and origin now determined by melt and pour, where the Morocco plant sources its stainless coil will decide the origin status, and the quota, its products face on entering Europe.