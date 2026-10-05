[SMM PV Flash] ROX Launches Gulf Energy Storage Platform for the UAE and Oman
ROX Capital Group announced the launch of a Gulf energy storage platform on October 3 to identify, develop and deploy battery and long-duration storage technologies for utility-scale and commercial projects in the UAE and Oman, while assessing regional assembly and manufacturing opportunities. The platform will evaluate lithium iron phosphate, sodium-ion and vanadium redox flow batteries alongside CO2, gravity, compressed-air and thermal storage technologies, and plans to partner with suppliers that have proven utility-scale deployment capability and control of core intellectual property. No initial project pipeline, committed investment amount or construction timetable has been disclosed, so the initiative remains at the platform-development and partner-selection stage rather than constituting secured storage capacity or equipment orders.