[SMM PV Flash] Australia Adds 1.89 GW of Rooftop Solar and 276,000 Home Batteries in H1 2026

Australia installed approximately 1.89 GW of rooftop solar across more than 180,000 systems in the first half of 2026, around 30% above the preceding six months and a new half-year record. More than 276,000 home batteries were installed over the same period, up about 52%, taking total adoption to over 4.5 million homes and small businesses with rooftop solar and more than 700,000 battery systems by the end of June. The figures indicate that subsidy support and household electricity costs are shifting the residential market from stand-alone PV growth toward more integrated solar-plus-storage deployment.