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[SMM PV Flash] Poland’s 300 MW/1.2 GWh BESS Portfolio Secures PLN 500 Million Financing

Published: Oct 05, 2026 09:23 (GMT+8)
Northland Power has closed approximately PLN 500 million in project financing for the Mieczysławów and Kamionka battery projects in Poland, sized at 200 MW/800 MWh and 100 MW/400 MWh respectively. The two projects have also secured around PLN 280 million in grants, carry estimated total capital costs of about PLN 1 billion, and will receive part of their revenues through 17-year inflation-indexed capacity-auction agreements. Kamionka and Mieczysławów remain under construction and are expected to begin commercial operations in early and mid-2028, meaning the financing completes their funding structure rather than marking operational commissioning.

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Northland Power has closed approximately PLN 500 million in project fi - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)