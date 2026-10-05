【Flash | BHP-Funded Programme Advances Drilling at Argentina’s El Destino Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Target】

Kobrea Exploration Corp. announced the approval of a US$4 million 2026/27 exploration programme for the Western Malargüe Mining District in Mendoza Province, Argentina, fully funded by BHP. The programme includes diamond drilling at the El Destino copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry target, induced-polarisation surveys at El Destino and KBX-17, as well as geological mapping, geochemical sampling and hyperspectral work. The exploration alliance covers seven projects totaling approximately 733 square kilometres, where copper, gold and molybdenum geochemical anomalies have been identified. SMM analysis: approval of the new budget moves the BHP-Kobrea partnership from an alliance framework into an active drilling phase. However, the properties remain at an early exploration stage, with no molybden