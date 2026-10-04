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[SMM Coal Coke Shipping] China's coal port arrivals last week were 8.28 million mt, up 3% WoW and down 13% YoY.

Published: Oct 04, 2026 16:20 (GMT+8)

Port departures: According to SMM tracking, global coal port departures totaled 29.56 million mt last week, down 4% MoM and up 11% YoY. Cumulative port departures in 2026 reached 1.0943 billion mt.

Port arrivals: According to SMM tracking, China’s coal port arrivals totaled 8.28 million mt last week, up 3% MoM and down 13% YoY. Cumulative port arrivals in 2026 reached 285.42 million mt.

 

 

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Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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