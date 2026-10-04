[SMM Coal Coke Shipping] China's coal port arrivals last week were 8.28 million mt, up 3% WoW and down 13% YoY.

Port departures: According to SMM tracking, global coal port departures totaled 29.56 million mt last week, down 4% MoM and up 11% YoY. Cumulative port departures in 2026 reached 1.0943 billion mt.

Port arrivals: According to SMM tracking, China’s coal port arrivals totaled 8.28 million mt last week, up 3% MoM and down 13% YoY. Cumulative port arrivals in 2026 reached 285.42 million mt.

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