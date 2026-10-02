[SMM Coal Flash] Yancoal Completes Acquisition of Kestrel Coal Mine for US$1.85 Billion

Yancoal Australia has completed the acquisition of Kestrel Coal Group, which holds an 80% interest in the Kestrel metallurgical coal mine in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, for US$1.85 billion. The transaction was completed on October 1, 2026, after all conditions under the April 14, 2026 sale and purchase agreement were met. The upfront cash consideration was US$1.85 billion, with up to a further US$550 million payable depending on benchmark coal prices. Kestrel is approved to operate until 2033, with some reserves potentially mined until 2050. All production is exported through Gladstone Port, with India as the largest destination.