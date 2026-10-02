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[SMM Coal Flash] White Energy to Acquire South Galilee Coal Project

Published: Oct 02, 2026 22:16 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
White Energy has agreed to acquire the South Galilee thermal coal project in Queensland from the AMCI Group for AUD500,000, plus milestone and royalty payments of up to AUD19.5 million. AMCI Investments will receive a further AUD1.5 million upon the grant of a mining lease and a royalty of AUD2/t of coal mined and sold from the project, capped at AUD18 million. The project received Commonwealth environmental approval in 2015 and comprises two exploration permits and a mining lease application. Completion is expected four business days after the limited conditions precedent are satisfied.

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