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Aterian reports higher Rwanda 3T ore sales; trading margins remain estimates

Published: Oct 02, 2026 16:26 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

[SMM Tantalum Flash] Aterian’s interim results, released on 30 September, show £1.341 million of Tantalum and other ore-sales revenue for the six months to 30 June 2026, up from £20,000 a year earlier. Gross profit was £522,000, while the group recorded a £568,000 pre-tax loss. Its Rwanda trading business deployed about US$2.18 million in working capital through joint-venture purchases. Management valued potential sales from those purchases at US$2.78 million, but cautioned that the notional valuation is not additional recognised revenue.

The implied US$602,000 gross trading profit is also a management estimate, dependent on completed sales, assays, realised prices, costs and the joint venture’s profit allocation. Aterian said traceability inspections limited suppliers and volumes. It held £131,000 in cash at 30 June; its expectation of expanding trading volumes from the fourth quarter still depends on execution and funding.

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