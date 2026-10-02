[SMM Titanium Flash] Tusker Minerals reported on 30 September that follow-up sampling at its Mzimba project in northern Malawi had changed its geological interpretation. Magnetic titanium exceeded calculated rutile-equivalent in 112 of 149 regional soil samples, pointing to an ilmenite-dominant system with localised rutile. Thirty-three shallow pit-channel samples did not show high-grade rutile persisting with depth. Tusker said the results do not support an immediate rutile-focused drilling programme on the Phase 1 anomalies.

The result weakens the specific premium-rutile exploration case suggested by earlier selected samples. It does not establish a mineral resource or show that ilmenite could be mined profitably. Tusker will reassess its geological model before deciding on further Mzimba work; its near-term capital and technical focus remains on Cameroon. The mineral mix and grade continuity still need to be established before the project’s feedstock potential can be assessed.