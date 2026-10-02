[Italy Approves Additional €100.5 Million Funding for Acciaierie d'Italia Taranto Works]

The Italian government approved €100.5 million ($112 million) in additional emergency financial support for Acciaierie d'Italia to sustain operations and raw material procurement at its Taranto steelworks. The Taranto integrated facility represents one of Europe's largest steel plants, with a nominal design capacity of 8.0 million tonnes of crude steel per year, though current operating rates remain restricted under 3.0 million tonnes. The state funding is intended to guarantee ongoing blast furnace maintenance and environmental compliance, preventing severe supply disruptions in the Mediterranean flat steel sector. [SMM Iron Ore]