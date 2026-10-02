[EU Approves Trasteel's Acquisition of Italy's Magona Galvanizing Plant]
The European Commission granted regulatory approval for Swiss steel trading group Trasteel to acquire the Magona steel plant in Piombino, Italy. Magona operates downstream pickling, cold-rolling, and galvanizing lines with a combined processing capacity of approximately 600,000 tonnes per year, catering to the Southern European construction and appliance industries. The acquisition verticalizes Trasteel's distribution network into manufacturing. The move enhances local regional processing resilience ahead of tightening EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) regulations. [SMM Iron Ore]