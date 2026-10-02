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【安赛乐米塔尔Eisenhüttenstadt带钢轧机中断生产】

Published: Oct 02, 2026 15:04 (GMT+8)
在设施的高炉检测到运行异常后，安赛乐米塔尔暂停了其位于德国Eisenhüttenstadt的带钢轧机的部分生产。该公司于2026年9月29日报告称，技术人员正努力稳定运营，并预计将很快恢复正常产量。该设施拥有每年250万吨的粗钢产能，是西欧扁平钢市场的关键供应商。【SMM铁矿】

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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