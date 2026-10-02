[Essar Group plans 15 billion USD integrated steel plant in Iowa, targeting 2030 output]

India's Essar Group, via US unit Mesabi Metallics, plans to invest 15 billion USD in an Iowa integrated steel plant, targeting first output in 2030. The project was announced at the White House on 28 September by President Donald Trump together with Essar co-founder Ravi Ruia and Mesabi Metallics chairman Rewant Ruia. Phase one is designed for 7.5 million tonnes a year, rising to about 10 million tonnes at full build-out. Upstream supply comes from Mesabi Metallics' new mine at Nashwauk, Minnesota, on which Essar has spent over 2.5 billion USD; it should yield roughly 7.5 million tonnes of iron ore annually and some 350 jobs, the first new US iron ore mine in 50 years. The US Export-Import Bank announced up to 10 billion USD in financing for the mine expansion in September. The plant should create at least 1,750 permanent jobs, plus 6,000 construction jobs, with the White House estimating 95 billion USD of economic impact from phase one.