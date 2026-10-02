Emerita Resources has provided an update on the Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for its Iberian Belt West polymetallic project in Spain, saying the study is well advanced but remains under final technical review.​

The company said the review process has been expanded to include additional technical and quality-assurance oversight before publication. As a result, Emerita now expects the PFS to be released in the coming weeks rather than within the previously indicated timeframe.​

Iberian Belt West hosts copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver mineralization and is one of Emerita’s principal development-stage assets in Spain. The PFS is expected to provide updated detail on the proposed mine plan, processing configuration, capital requirements, operating costs and project economics.​

Emerita said the additional review work is intended to ensure consistency and completeness across the technical disciplines contributing to the study before it is finalized.​

The company did not announce a revised specific publication date, and no new production, capital or economic figures were disclosed in the latest update.​

The extended review delays the next major technical milestone for Iberian Belt West, but the company continues to indicate that the PFS is nearing completion. For the copper market, the significance of the study will depend on the production profile and project economics ultimately disclosed, particularly the contribution of copper relative to the project’s other payable metals. Attention will therefore remain on the timing of the PFS release and whether the final study materially changes the project’s development outlook.