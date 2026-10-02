Cascadia Minerals has reported additional drill results from its 2026 exploration programme at the Carmacks copper-gold project in Yukon, Canada, with new step-out drilling extending mineralization at Zone 2000S beyond the boundaries of the existing Mineral Resource.​

Drill hole CD-26-058 returned 75.55 metres grading 1.19% copper, 0.97 g/t gold, 10.4 g/t silver and 335 ppm molybdenum, equivalent to 2.18% copper-equivalent. The interval included 48.66 metres grading 1.61% copper, 1.39 g/t gold, 15.1 g/t silver and 475 ppm molybdenum, equivalent to 3.03% CuEq.​

Within the same hole, a higher-grade interval of 14.50 metres returned 2.30% copper, 2.68 g/t gold, 29.5 g/t silver and 1,015 ppm molybdenum, equivalent to 5.08% CuEq.​

A second hole, CD-26-059, intersected 93.99 metres grading 0.96% copper, 0.70 g/t gold, 4.6 g/t silver and 919 ppm molybdenum, equivalent to 1.94% CuEq. This included 63.97 metres at 1.26% copper, 0.96 g/t gold, 6.3 g/t silver and 1,049 ppm molybdenum, equivalent to 2.52% CuEq.​

Cascadia said the latest results continue to expand mineralization at Zone 2000S beyond the limits of the current Mineral Resource and highlight the higher-grade nature of the extension. The reported drill intervals represent drilled thicknesses, with true widths estimated at approximately 60–70%.​

The latest step-out results indicate that copper-gold mineralization at Zone 2000S extends beyond the boundaries of the current Carmacks Mineral Resource. The broad intervals and higher-grade internal zones could support future resource expansion if additional drilling confirms continuity. However, the new intersections have not yet been incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate, meaning their ultimate impact on project scale and mine planning remains to be determined.