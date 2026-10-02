[SMM PV Flash] US Senators Unveil Bipartisan Permitting Reform Bill for Grid and Energy Projects

Four US senators from both parties introduced the American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 on September 30, proposing broad changes to federal environmental reviews and permitting for transmission, generation, data centers and other major energy infrastructure. The bill would expand the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s role in interstate transmission siting and planning, promote reconductoring and grid-enhancing technologies, and improve coordination between generation, transmission and interconnection planning. The proposal remains at the legislative stage and may be revised substantially before any Senate and House approval.