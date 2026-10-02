[SMM PV Flash] South Korea to Overhaul National Power Grid, Aiming to Integrate Over 100GW of Renewables
The South Korean government recently announced a national grid overhaul plan, aiming to replace rigid grid connection caps with battery energy storage integration and competitive allocation of connection rights. This comprehensive infrastructure upgrade is designed to clear hurdles for integrating over 100GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The measure will effectively alleviate regional transmission bottlenecks and provide foundational support for the large-scale deployment of mid-to-long-term PV projects in South Korea.