The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission has proposed requiring renewable projects seeking intrastate grid connectivity to install storage equal to at least 50% of requested capacity for two hours, or at least 25% for four hours. Under the draft, projects applying through 2030 would need at least 1 MWh of usable storage per MW of sanctioned connectivity, rising to 2 MWh/MW thereafter, while qualifying storage used solely for intermediate charging and discharge could receive relief from certain network charges. The measure remains under consultation, with comments due by October 12, and is not yet a final regulation.