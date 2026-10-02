CleanChoice Energy has closed approximately USD 166 million in construction financing and tax equity for the Dolan project in New York and the Kylertown project in Pennsylvania, comprising a USD 105 million construction facility and roughly USD 61 million of tax equity. The two projects total about 55 MWdc, with capacities of approximately 27 MWdc and 28 MWdc, and are expected to enter commercial operation in 2027 and supply electricity equivalent to around 10,000 homes. The closing secures the projects’ core capital structure, although both assets must still complete construction and grid connection before operations begin.