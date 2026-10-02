[SMM PV Flash] US Energy Permitting Reform Bill Sparks Mixed Reactions from Clean Energy Sector

A bipartisan bill aimed at expediting the permitting process for energy projects was recently introduced in the US Senate. The bill proposes to accelerate authorization and environmental reviews for energy projects and transmission lines. While this initiative is expected to significantly ease backlogs in interconnection queues, certain compromise provisions have raised concerns across the clean energy sector. The final implementation of this reform will directly impact the deployment pace of mid-to-long-term solar PV and energy storage systems across the US.