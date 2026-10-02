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[SMM PV Flash] Alight Acquires a 2 GW Swedish Solar Development Portfolio

Published: Oct 02, 2026 11:33 (GMT+8)
Alight has acquired 40 utility-scale solar development projects in southern Sweden from Soltech Energy Solutions, representing approximately 2 GW of planned capacity, with most sites considered suitable for co-located battery storage. The projects are concentrated in Sweden’s SE3 and SE4 price zones, and the transaction was completed after regulatory approval, lifting Alight’s Nordic solar and storage development pipeline above 5 GW. The assets remain predominantly at the development stage, transaction terms were not disclosed, and future value creation will depend on permitting, grid access, financing and construction.

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