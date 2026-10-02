Cox has secured a USD 36 million senior syndicated loan for the 75.2 MWp Chiquimulilla solar project in Guatemala’s Santa Rosa department, which is planned to be developed in two phases. The project has 15-year power purchase agreements with EEGSA and DEOCSA awarded through the country’s power procurement framework and is expected to generate about 167.6 GWh annually, equivalent to the consumption of roughly 200,000 households. The financing provides construction capital and indicates that contracted solar assets in Central America continue to attract multilateral and regional lenders.