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[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India stainless scrap prices diverge as 304 eases with nickel and tight 316 holds firm

Published: Oct 02, 2026 10:50 (GMT+8)
India's stainless steel scrap market moved in different directions in the week ended 1 October. Domestic 304 scrap prices edged lower and import offers followed, while 316 prices held steady in both the domestic and import markets. Weaker LME nickel prices weighed on 304 sentiment, and buyers stuck to immediate requirements as trading slowed over the festive period. Tight availability limited downside for 316. On procurement, short processing windows following the government's relaxation of Pre-Shipment Inspection Certificate (PSIC) requirements, along with additional import costs, continued to limit mills' flexibility. Some mills are evaluating billets, slabs and nickel pig iron (NPI) as alternatives to scrap to manage input costs. Looking further out, the EU's proposal to restrict metal waste exports to India under its new Waste Shipment Regulation (WSR) would, if adopted, further narrow India's scrap import options. In the near term, 304 scrap faces mild downward pressure if nickel stays weak, while 316 is expected to remain firm as long as supply stays tight. PSIC developments and the relative economics of billets and NPI will be key factors to watch.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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