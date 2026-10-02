[SMM Flash] Indonesia’s COR Starts 256 kWp Hybrid Off-Grid PLTS at North Morowali Nickel Mine

PT Central Omega Resources (COR) has commenced operations of a 256 kWp hybrid off-grid solar power plant (PLTS) at its nickel mining area in North Morowali, Central Sulawesi, the company said on Sept. 30.

The PLTS, inaugurated on Sept. 29, is equipped with a 251 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and is the first solar power facility used for mining activities in North Morowali, according to the company and local authorities.

COR said the project is intended to meet part of the mine’s internal electricity demand and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by around 344 tonnes/year. The company will continue evaluating additional renewable-energy deployment based on technical, operational and economic considerations.