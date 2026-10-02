Adamera Minerals announced that JDS Energy & Mining had completed a preliminary underground inspection at its wholly owned Talisman project in Washington State. No immediate impediment to safe re-entry was identified, and mineralization including sphalerite was observed near the portal and adit.

More than 200 soil samples await results. Significant underground work still requires detailed geotechnical assessment, support design and stope inspection. Mineral observations do not establish grade, continuity, tonnage or economic potential.