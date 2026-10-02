Nine Mile Metals announced that its second rig had arrived at Tribag–West Wedge in New Brunswick, Canada, with drilling expected to begin at Tribag in the coming days. Seven modelled electromagnetic targets are associated with the Tribag lead-zinc and West Wedge copper-lead-zinc occurrences.

Wedge drilling continues in parallel. By September 21, the company had completed 18 holes totaling 4,934.50 metres of its 10,000-metre annual program. The conductors remain geophysical targets requiring drilling to establish their source.