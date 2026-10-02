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Emerita Expands Final Review of IBW Prefeasibility Study, Targeting Release in Coming Weeks

Published: Oct 02, 2026 10:33 (GMT+8)

Emerita Resources said the prefeasibility study for its Iberian Belt West project in Spain was in final review. Its updated board established an independent-director technical committee and added technical and quality-assurance oversight, which the company identified as the main reason for the change in release timing.

Emerita expects to complete the review and publish the study in the coming weeks. IBW contains lead-zinc mineralization; the announcement provides no new resource, reserve or production figures.

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