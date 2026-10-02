【Flash | Acerinox October 316L Surcharges Diverged Between Flat and Long Products】

Spanish stainless steel producer Acerinox set its October European flat-product surcharge for 316L (1.4404) at €3.972/kg, down €0.035/kg or 0.87% from September. Surcharges for higher-molybdenum grades also eased: 904L fell 1.21% to €7.004/kg, 317L declined 0.77% to €5.187/kg, and duplex 2205 slipped 0.15% to €3.994/kg. By contrast, 316L long-product surcharges rose to €4.323/kg for billet, €4.499/kg for wire rod, €4.715/kg for angle/hot-rolled bar, and €5.252/kg for wire/bright bar, up 0.75%-1.12% month on month. Alloy surcharges reflect multiple inputs, including nickel, chromium, molybdenum and energy, and should not be read as a pure molybdenum-price signal.