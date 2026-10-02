【Flash | Tubacex October Mo-Bearing Tube Surcharges Are Mixed】
Tubacex issued its October tube alloy surcharges. In euros, hot-/cold-finished 316/316L fell from €5.07/€5.59 per kg (€5,070/€5,590 per tonne) to €5.05/€5.56 per kg (€5,050/€5,560 per tonne). High Mo content materials, with Mo above 2.5%, declined from €5.26/€5.79 to €5.23/€5.76 per kg. Surcharges for 2205 and 2507 were unchanged, while 254 SMO rose from €9.64/€10.62 to €9.67/€10.65 per kg. SMM analysis: most Mo-bearing tube grades were flat or slightly lower, while 254 SMO moved higher, indicating differentiated cost transmission across grades.