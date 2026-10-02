Global molybdenum production was 167.2 mlb (75,841 tonnes) in Q2 2026, down 3% YoY and 1% QoQ, while usage reached 177.5 mlb (80,513 tonnes), up 8% YoY but down 2% QoQ. The direct comparison leaves an apparent quarterly gap of 10.3 mlb (4,672 tonnes). China produced 79.5 mlb (36,061 tonnes), flat YoY and up 1% QoQ; South American output fell 9% YoY and 4% QoQ to 39.9 mlb (18,098 tonnes). China’s usage rose 10% YoY to 90.2 mlb (40,914 tonnes), while US usage increased 12% to 17.1 mlb (7,756 tonnes). The gap does not account for inventories or trade flows.