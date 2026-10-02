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[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EU stacks cold-rolled stainless cases as duty-free Indonesian slab imports hit record

Published: Oct 02, 2026 09:56 (GMT+8)

On 30 September, the European Commission opened three more trade defence proceedings on cold-rolled stainless steel sheets and coils: an expiry review of countervailing duties on India and Indonesia, and two interim reviews of the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Indian material, requested by an Indian producer. Together with the two expiry reviews launched on 15 September, five proceedings are now running on the same product. The Indian producer filed its interim review requests in January, while Eurofer's countervailing duty expiry review request, lodged at the end of June, was opened within about three months. The existing countervailing duties do not expire until March 2027, so the review has been brought forward and aligned with the anti-dumping track. Traders must register separately in each proceeding, with short deadlines for sampling forms and questionnaires, adding to the compliance burden on European importers, particularly smaller traders.

Under the existing duties, Indonesian cold-rolled exports to the EU have fallen from their 2021 peak to almost nothing. Indonesian stainless slabs fall outside the measures, however, and their exports to the EU hit a record in 2025, with the material rolled by European mills and sold as EU product. With finished cold-rolled material constrained by duties and slabs outside their scope, Indonesia's exports to Europe are shifting from finished products to semis. A point to watch is whether subsidies on Indonesian slabs are raised during the reviews.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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