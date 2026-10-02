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[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Canada steel TRQs roll into new quarter as non-FTA stainless billet quota is slashed

Published: Oct 02, 2026 09:52 (GMT+8)
Canada's tariff rate quotas (TRQs) on steel imports from countries outside the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) entered the second quarter of their second year on 30 September, running until 29 December. According to Global Affairs Canada (GAC), quota volumes and product scope are largely unchanged from the previous quarter, with adjustments in only a few categories. The standout for stainless is the quota for stainless billets and blooms from non-FTA countries, which has been cut by more than 90% to a token level. Volumes above the quota face a surtax, so the route for non-FTA stainless semi-finished material into Canada is now effectively closed. For FTA partners, plate and hot-rolled sheet quotas were reduced while cold-rolled sheet was raised; non-FTA quotas for hot-rolled bar and structurals were also tightened. The regime sets quotas at 20% of 2024 import levels for non-FTA countries and 75% for FTA partners, with a 50% surtax on volumes exceeding the quota or a single country's maximum share. US and Mexican steel is exempt, and the regime has been extended to 27 June 2027.

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