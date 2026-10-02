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Vedanta Plans $2.3 Billion Copper Expansion as Restart of 400,000-Tonne Tuticorin Smelter Returns to Agenda

Published: Oct 02, 2026 09:39 (GMT+8)

Vedanta plans to invest about $2.3 billion over the next three to four years to lift copper production above 1 million tonnes by 2030, targeting roughly 500,000 tonnes each in India and Saudi Arabia. Around $2 billion will support integrated Saudi operations, including mining, smelting and copper rod production. Its Saudi rod mill is close to commissioning, while discussions with the government over a new smelter are advanced, with an investment decision expected this quarter. The Economic Times

The company is also again pursuing a restart of its 400,000-tpy Tuticorin copper smelter, shut since 2018. Vedanta expects a court decision on its new “green copper” proposal within about three months. If approved, it plans to invest $250 million to refurbish the facility and restart it within 8–9 months, targeting around 250,000 tonnes of annual output with greater use of renewable energy, recycling and upgraded environmental controls. Vedanta also said its Silvassa operation is currently producing at an annualized rate above 245,000 tonnes at roughly 95% capacity.

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