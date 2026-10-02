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Pantheon Electric Recycled Copper Feedstock Share to 33%, Leetsdale Plant Processes Over 45,000 Tonnes of Scrap Annually

Published: Oct 02, 2026 09:36 (GMT+8)

Pantheon Electric announced on October 1 that recycled copper now accounts for 33% of its company-wide feedstock. At its Leetsdale, Pennsylvania facility, busbar, strip, sheet and plate are produced with 100% recycled copper, with the plant processing more than 100 million lb, or roughly 45,400 tonnes, of copper scrap annually. Construction Newswire

The Leetsdale operation uses a reverberatory furnace capable of processing multiple scrap streams, including internal manufacturing scrap and some lower-grade material that would otherwise require prior refining. Copper remaining in the resulting slag is subsequently recovered off-site. Pantheon operates 21 plants across North America and Europe through businesses including International Wire Group and Hussey Copper and says it is continuing to expand recycled-copper capacity. The development highlights scrap becoming a structural feedstock for major U.S. copper fabricators rather than merely a substitute during periods of tight primary supply.

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