Poland’s KGHM announced on October 1 that it has completed the largest maintenance and modernization shutdown in the history of its Głogów copper smelter ahead of schedule. The work covered the entire main technological line at Głogów II, including the flash furnace and associated installations, following a planned shutdown that began in late June. TradingView

The modernization will extend the interval between major shutdowns at Głogów II from four to five years, improving reliability, efficiency and smelting costs. KGHM’s 2026 budget targets around 589,000 tonnes of electrolytic copper production, with the planned Głogów II outage already incorporated into that guidance. Completion of the overhaul therefore removes a temporary production constraint at one of Europe’s important copper smelting operations.