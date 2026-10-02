Japanese smelter Furukawa Co., Ltd. plans to reduce refined copper production by around 3% year on year during the second half of FY2026, covering October 2026 through March 2027. The planned cut comes as global copper concentrate availability remains tight and smelter treatment margins remain under pressure. TradingView

The reduction provides another indication that constrained concentrate supply is feeding through into refined production in Japan, whose smelters depend heavily on imported concentrates. Production plans from other Japanese smelters for the October-March period will therefore be important to watch for signs of broader output restraint.