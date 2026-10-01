Supervisors at BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile have rejected the company's final collective bargaining offer, increasing the risk of a potential strike at the world's largest copper mine.​

According to foreign media reports, 95% of participating members of the 1,020-member supervisors' union voted in favour of strike action after rejecting BHP's latest contract proposal.​

Under Chilean labour law, the union and the company must now enter a mandatory five-day government-led mediation process before any legal work stoppage can begin. The mediation period can be extended by another five days if both parties agree.​

The union said BHP's offer did not represent a material improvement over the existing contract and criticised proposed requirements for supervisors to train in plant operating activities, including truck driving. BHP has said it plans to seek mediation through Chile's Labour Inspection Office in an effort to reach an agreement.​

The latest labour development comes shortly after a fatal maintenance-related accident at Escondida, which temporarily disrupted operations. The supervisors' union had previously rejected BHP's request to extend negotiations following the incident. Operations at Escondida have since been gradually resuming.​

The 95% vote in favour of strike action represents a significant escalation in collective bargaining negotiations at Escondida, although there has been no strike or reported production impact from the labour dispute at this stage. The mandatory mediation process provides an opportunity for BHP and the union to reach an agreement before industrial action begins. Given Escondida's position as the world's largest copper mine, any prolonged work stoppage could increase near-term copper supply uncertainty, making the outcome of the mediation period an important market focus.