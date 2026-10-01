Marimaca Copper has received grid connection authorization for its Marimaca Oxide Deposit (MOD) in Chile and has agreed key commercial terms for a power-purchase-agreement framework, advancing the project's power infrastructure planning as development progresses.​

The grid connection authorization provides a pathway for MOD to connect to Chile's electricity system, while the agreed commercial terms establish the basis for a future power supply arrangement. Marimaca said the framework is intended to support the project's access to 100% renewable electricity.​

The company described the development as an important de-risking milestone for MOD, as reliable long-term power supply is a key requirement for the planned mining and processing operation.​

Marimaca is advancing MOD as an oxide copper development project in northern Chile. The company has been progressing permitting, engineering and other project-development work as it moves the asset toward a potential construction decision.​

The power milestone strengthens the project's infrastructure readiness, but a final power-purchase agreement and full project execution remain subject to further development steps and contractual completion.​

Securing grid connection authorization reduces an important infrastructure risk for the Marimaca Oxide Deposit by providing greater clarity on how the project could access long-term electricity supply. The proposed use of renewable power could also support lower-emissions copper production. Attention will now turn to finalization of the power-purchase agreement and progress on the remaining permitting, financing and development milestones required before construction.