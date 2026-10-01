Marimaca Copper has received grid connection authorization for its Marimaca Oxide Deposit (MOD) in Chile and has agreed key commercial terms for a power-purchase-agreement framework, advancing the project's power infrastructure planning as development progresses.
The grid connection authorization provides a pathway for MOD to connect to Chile's electricity system, while the agreed commercial terms establish the basis for a future power supply arrangement. Marimaca said the framework is intended to support the project's access to 100% renewable electricity.
The company described the development as an important de-risking milestone for MOD, as reliable long-term power supply is a key requirement for the planned mining and processing operation.
Marimaca is advancing MOD as an oxide copper development project in northern Chile. The company has been progressing permitting, engineering and other project-development work as it moves the asset toward a potential construction decision.
The power milestone strengthens the project's infrastructure readiness, but a final power-purchase agreement and full project execution remain subject to further development steps and contractual completion.
Securing grid connection authorization reduces an important infrastructure risk for the Marimaca Oxide Deposit by providing greater clarity on how the project could access long-term electricity supply. The proposed use of renewable power could also support lower-emissions copper production. Attention will now turn to finalization of the power-purchase agreement and progress on the remaining permitting, financing and development milestones required before construction.