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Generation Mining Begins Construction at Marathon Copper-Palladium Project in Ontario​

Published: Oct 01, 2026 23:00 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Generation Mining has commenced construction at its 100%-owned Marathon copper-palladium project in northwestern Ontario, Canada, following the posting of financial assurance required for the construction phase of the project.​

Early works are now underway and are expected to continue through the fourth quarter of 2026 and into 2027. The programme includes upgrades to site access roads, clearing of the plant site and initial pit footprint, early water-management infrastructure, camp expansion, bulk earthworks, temporary power installation and environmental monitoring systems.​

Generation Mining has posted a C$6.5 million bond covering rehabilitation obligations associated with the construction phase. The phased financial-assurance structure allows the company to begin site works while matching financial assurance to the level of disturbance created during each stage of development.​

The company is also advancing procurement of critical equipment, including mining equipment, the primary crushing station, grinding and regrind mills, hydrocyclones, flotation equipment, thickeners and plant buildings. Generation Mining expects to make approximately C$30 million of initial payments to secure around C$150 million of equipment and infrastructure, subject to final contractual arrangements and required approvals.​

Generation Mining said the approximately C$150 million of planned critical purchases are, in aggregate, at or below the cost allowances included in the project's feasibility study and have expected delivery schedules within the project's baseline timetable.​

The Marathon project is planned as a 13-year copper-palladium operation. According to the company's feasibility study, the mine is expected to produce approximately 532 million lb of payable copper over its operating life, alongside palladium, platinum, gold and silver.​

The start of construction represents a significant development milestone for Marathon following Generation Mining's recent announcement that it had assembled the financing required for construction. Early site works and procurement of long-lead equipment reduce execution risk as the project moves from financing and permitting into physical development. With approximately 532 million lb of payable copper expected over the planned 13-year mine life, Marathon could become a new source of North American copper supply once construction and commissioning are completed.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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