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MMi Daily Iron Ore Index Prices for 1st October 2026

Published: Oct 01, 2026 18:18 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[SMM Steel] India domestic steel prices rise amid steady demand
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[SMM Steel] India domestic steel prices rise amid steady demand
[SMM Steel] India domestic steel prices rise amid steady demand
[India Domestic] India’s domestic steel market strengthened with prices rising across several key markets amid steady demand. Steel prices are expected to rise by another USD 20/tonne (INR 2,000/tonne) in the coming week, driven by higher raw material costs and a pick-up in demand. Major primary steel producers have also raised rebar prices recently, according to market participants. Mandi HMS 1&2 (80:20) up 3 USD/tonne (300 INR/tonne) to 409 USD/tonne (39,400 INR/tonne) delivered Mandi. Mumbai HMS 1&2 (80:20) unchanged at 376 USD/tonne (36,500 INR/tonne) delivered Mumbai. Mandi ingot up 3 USD/tonne (300 INR/tonne) to 505 USD/tonne (48,600 INR/tonne) EXW Mandi. Rebar rose 4 USD/tonne (400 INR/tonne) to 543 USD/tonne (52,200 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Durgapur Billet flat at 471 USD/tonne (45,300 INR/tonne) delivered Durgapur. Sponge iron PDRI increased 3 USD/tonne (300 INR/tonne) to 310 USD/tonne (29,800 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur.
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[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Mostly Stable
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[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Mostly Stable
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[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Mostly Stable
[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Prices Mostly Stable
[India Domestic] India's domestic steel and scrap market remained largely stable with prices showing limited movement across key markets amid soft demand on Wednesday. Semi-finished steel and rebar prices were mostly unchanged as sales stayed weak. Melting scrap down 3 USD/tonne (300 INR/tonne) to 396 USD/tonne (38,000 INR/tonne) ex-yard Alang. Mandi ingot up 1 USD/tonne (100 INR/tonne) to 504 USD/tonne (48,300 INR/tonne) EXW Mandi from Tuesday’s morning but remained flat from last index. Rebar prices flat 540 USD/tonne (51,800 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Billet edged down 2 USD/tonne (200 INR/tonne) to 471 USD/tonne (45,200 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Durgapur Billet flat at 473 USD/tonne (45,300 INR/tonne) delivered Durgapur. Sponge iron PDRI unchanged at 324 USD/tonne (31,100 INR/tonne) EXW Bellary. Raipur PDRI also flat at 308 USD/tonne (29,500 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Market participants views on the near-term price outlook with some buyers expecting prices to correct further.
Sep 30, 2026 16:38 (GMT+8)
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