[SMM Gold Flash] Ariana Resources said on 30 September that three of 12 planned water boreholes had been completed north of its Dokwe gold project in Zimbabwe. The third hole, about 10 km from the deposit, encountered what the company described as strong flows of good-quality water; it did not disclose a sustained pumping yield. Ariana also reported completion of six geotechnical holes totalling 1,251 metres at Dokwe Central. Laboratory testing and an independent mineral resource estimate remain in progress.

A dependable water source and geotechnical data are needed to design the proposed processing plant and open pit. The results advance the feasibility work but do not establish mine water supply capacity or a final reserve. Ariana plans further sterilisation drilling and surveys; those programmes had not begun in this announcement, and Dokwe is not producing gold.