logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Ariana reports water strike as Dokwe feasibility work advances

Published: Oct 01, 2026 16:43 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

[SMM Gold Flash] Ariana Resources said on 30 September that three of 12 planned water boreholes had been completed north of its Dokwe gold project in Zimbabwe. The third hole, about 10 km from the deposit, encountered what the company described as strong flows of good-quality water; it did not disclose a sustained pumping yield. Ariana also reported completion of six geotechnical holes totalling 1,251 metres at Dokwe Central. Laboratory testing and an independent mineral resource estimate remain in progress.

A dependable water source and geotechnical data are needed to design the proposed processing plant and open pit. The results advance the feasibility work but do not establish mine water supply capacity or a final reserve. Ariana plans further sterilisation drilling and surveys; those programmes had not begun in this announcement, and Dokwe is not producing gold.

News image 1

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Burkina Faso inaugurates its first national gold refinery
Sep 30, 2026 17:20 (GMT+8)
Burkina Faso inaugurates its first national gold refinery
Read More
Burkina Faso inaugurates its first national gold refinery
Burkina Faso inaugurates its first national gold refinery
[SMM Gold Flash] Burkina Faso inaugurated RAFFINOR-BF in Ouagadougou on 28 September, the government and mines ministry said. The ministry reported that officials observed the refining of initial gold bars during a tour of the plant. It puts the first phase’s theoretical refining capacity at 164 tonnes a year; an additional phase would raise that to 515 tonnes a year. The government says the facility cost about CFA11 billion and was financed mainly through the state precious-metals company SONASP and private partners. The opening marks a step in Burkina Faso’s effort to refine industrial and artisanal gold domestically and retain more processing value. Capacity is a design figure, however: neither the inauguration nor the observed first bars establishes annual throughput, sustained operation or sufficient supply. Feedstock collection, refinery utilisation and the proposed expansion remain the figures to watch.
Sep 30, 2026 17:20 (GMT+8)
Gold Price Analysis: Fed Rate Hike Fears Weigh on Gold – Central Banks Continue to Buy
Sep 30, 2026 15:47 (GMT+8)
Gold Price Analysis: Fed Rate Hike Fears Weigh on Gold – Central Banks Continue to Buy
Read More
Gold Price Analysis: Fed Rate Hike Fears Weigh on Gold – Central Banks Continue to Buy
Gold Price Analysis: Fed Rate Hike Fears Weigh on Gold – Central Banks Continue to Buy
Sep 30, 2026 15:47 (GMT+8)
GoldStone extends interest waiver on gold loan through year-end
Sep 30, 2026 15:16 (GMT+8)
GoldStone extends interest waiver on gold loan through year-end
Read More
GoldStone extends interest waiver on gold loan through year-end
GoldStone extends interest waiver on gold loan through year-end
[SMM Gold Flash] GoldStone Resources said on 29 September that Asian Investment Management Services agreed to extend the interest-free period on its existing gold loan through 31 December 2026. The lender also irrevocably waived its entitlement to interest from 1 January through 31 December 2026. A waiver announced in June had been due to expire on 30 September. The loan still matures on 30 June 2027, and its other terms are unchanged. The extension eases near-term financing pressure as GoldStone invests in its Homase mine in Ghana. It provides no new cash and does not forgive the loan principal. The announcement gives no new production figure or revised mine plan; Homase’s operating performance and repayment of the loan remain the points to watch.
Sep 30, 2026 15:16 (GMT+8)
Related News
news
Burkina Faso inaugurates its first national gold refinery
Sep 30, 2026 17:20 (GMT+8)
news
Gold Price Analysis: Fed Rate Hike Fears Weigh on Gold – Central Banks Continue to Buy
Sep 30, 2026 15:47 (GMT+8)
news
GoldStone extends interest waiver on gold loan through year-end
Sep 30, 2026 15:16 (GMT+8)
news
Gold Q4 2026 outlook: Resilience in the face of rallying dollar and yields
Sep 29, 2026 17:35 (GMT+8)
[SMM Gold Flash] Ariana Resources said on 30 September that three of - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)